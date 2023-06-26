Commissioner Secretary SWD visits Kulgam

Excelsior Correspondent

KULGAM, June 26: Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare, Sheetal Nanda, today visited Kulgam where she presided over a mega function organized by District Social Welfare Department Kulgam and district administration to observe International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

While addressing at the event, Commissioner Secretary highlighted the importance of celebrating the day. She added that the day is beit observed to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving the goal of drug free society.

She also highlighted the importance of parental supervision to keep their child away from drugs. She also urged upon the people to utilize the services of Toll free help- lines including drug de-addiction help-line 14446 and Tele Manas 14416.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Kulgam stressed upon undertaking community intervention measures in the mitigation of substance abuse disasters.

Showing his concern over drug menace, he advocated for community support to deal with this menace. He highlighted the measures and initiatives being taken up to curb and eliminate drug menace in Kulgam. He added that illicit poppy was destroyed over about 1000 kanal of land during this season.

Experts and resource persons also shared their valuable suggestions and experiences during this awareness session.

Moreover, to celebrate the day, a rally was organized which was flagged by Commissioner Secretary from Mini-Secretariat to raise awareness about the drug abuse which was participated by students from various schools.

Painting competition and essay writing competitions were also organised by the Social Welfare Department in collaboration with Education Department on the theme.

In a felicitation ceremony, trophies and medals were distributed among the winners and participants of essay and painting competitions.

A book titled Wabal-e- Mansheyat was also released by the Commissioner Secretary in presence of Deputy Commissioner and Director Social Welfare, Mohammad Shafeeq Chak.

Earlier, Commissioner Secretary visited Drug De-addiction Centre Kulgam and took a detailed review of its functioning.

DSWO briefed her about the facilities available in the center.