Teaser of ‘Mahadev Ka Mahotsav’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 26: The Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, along with Shri Amarnathji Yatra Welfare Society – a constituent of Tourism Federation of Jammu – today jointly released a teaser of the first ever ‘Mahadev Ka Mahotsav’ in a function held here today.

It is being celebrated at PSPSG College for Women at Gandhi Nagar on June 29. This is the first function of its type being held in J&K in run up to Shri Amarnathji Yatra which begins on July 1.

The teaser was released under the supervision & guidance of Tourism Department Secretary, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah and Director Tourism, Jammu, Vivekananda Rai.

It was launched jointly by Joint Director, Tourism, Jammu, Sunaina Mehta along with former JMC Commissioner, philanthropist & national president of Shri Amarnathji Yatra Welfare Society Kiran Wattal, B B.Kotwal, Ashwani Gupta, Kuldeep Luthra, Ravi Gupta and Amrik Singh, besides other dignitaries, at Tourist Reception Centre, Jammu.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Department of Tourism, J&K, is organising a mega Shiv Bhaint Mahotsav on the eve of arrival of first batch of Shri Amarnathji Yatra devotees at the yatra base camp in Jammu.

Renowned bhaint singers and performers would be presenting their melodious performances to enthrall the visitors during the event.

Singers from J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages will also present their mesmerising Shiv Bhajans and keep the audience engaged.

It may be mentioned that Shri Amarnathji Yatra Welfare Society would also be as usual organising its annual langar for Shri Amarnathji pilgrims near railway station here. The langar would be held for all the 62 days of the pilgrimage.

Wattal made an appeal to the pilgrims to visit the langar site, where all the requisite arrangements for their food and other items of daily use had been made.