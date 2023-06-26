JKPCC working president meets Priyanka Gandhi, discusses situation in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 26: JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla today met AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi and apprised her about the current state of affairs on the political front and the activities of the Party in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhalla updated Priyanka Gandhi about the Congress agitations and protests against the unprecedented price hike of petrol, diesel, gas and other commodities and the decision to impose property tax and other taxes in J&K which has overburdened the already distressed residents. He sought guidelines from the high command to strengthen the Party and organizational structure at various levels in J&K.

The JKPCC working president held discussions over the wide range of issues concerning people of J&K. He also briefed Gandhi about the socio-political developments prevailing in J&K. He briefed the AICC general secretary about the fallout of disconnect between the present dispensation and people in absence of the popular Government in J&K leading to restlessness amongst the people.

In his hour-long discussion, Bhalla talked about the issues of the daily wagers, intensifying corruption, rising unemployment, irregularities in the selection of job aspirants, illegal mining and handing over projects to outside contractors. Bhalla said the people of J&K are ready to support Congress to form the next government in J&K “as they strong believe that only Congress will work for their equitable development and protect their rights.

Gandhi asked Bhalla to continue working towards highlighting the wrongdoings of the Government, especially the “anti-people decisions of the Modi Government” towards J&K. She asked him to activate the cadres at various levels in order to highlight issues of people and expose the failures and falsehood of BJP and the failures of the Central Government in J&K to come up to the expectations of the people on various vital commitments.

She said the Party should highlight the issues of people in J&K with a view to launch an offensive against BJP for their failures on various fronts besides neglect and failures to fulfill the commitments with the people of J&K. She appreciated JKPCC working president and cadres for their struggle and commitment to fight against the communal and divisive forces in J&K.