HM showed no concern to problems of people: Sadhotra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 26: Former Minister and senior National Conference (NC) leader, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today described Home Minister, Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir as disappointing and total failure, saying that instead of addressing the issues of immense public concern like water, electricity and unemployment he resorted to politicking and playing to galleries by whipping up communal passion.

While addressing a public meeting at Kote (Talab) near here today he said “ More than public concern , the Home Minister appeared to be worried about the 2024 elections in view of growing public resentment against the BJP due to its anti people and anti poor policies”. The public meeting was organized by J P Gandhi.

Sadhotra said that the people of Jammu had no expectations from Home Minister, given the BJP dismal nine year performance in every sector, but they had the hope that Shah will pass on instructions to the Lt Governor’s administration to ensure the basic amenities and necessities like power and drinking water during the ongoing scorching Summer season.

He said the electricity supply in rural areas of Jammu region is hardly two to four hours a day and frequent cuts even in Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and in many villages of Jammu North Assembly constituency like Bhalwal and other areas of Raipur Damana, people are getting water after 20 days, what will be happening in the far flung areas only God knows, he added.

Sadhotra said the much hyped no power cut in metered areas has proven to be a cruel joke while water scarcity is taking the toll of the people. The administration that can’t solve emergent problems of the people has no right to stay on, he added.

The former Minister said the BJP top brass, especially the Home Minister, have no clue as to what is going on in Jammu and Kashmir, which reflects by callousness and black listed approach towards public issues. After pushing the erstwhile sensitive State to the wall, the Saffron Brigade is taking sadistic pleasure in the public agonies, be it in regularization of daily wagers or unemployment glaring on frustrated educated unemployed. The so called double engine Government has multiplied the sufferings of the people during their misrule, he said.