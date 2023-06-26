MP Khatana visits Ganderbal, reviews developmental activities

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL, June 26: Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Er Gulam Ali Khatana today visited Ganderbal district and convened a meeting of officers to review the developmental projects and implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in the district.

The review meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah and Chief Planning Officer, Irfan Giri.

At the outset, the DC briefed the MP about the developmental plans of the district and implementation of centrally sponsored schemes through the powerpoint presentation.

While taking department wise review, Khatana directed all the officers to ensure grievances and issues of the people are redressed in a time bound manner. He also urged them to work as a team so that all social security schemes and other financial assistance schemes are saturated and deserving people are benefited.

He also exhorted for wide publicity of such schemes among the masses especially living in far flung areas of the district.

The MP appreciated the district administration for their commendable job in implementation of various individual beneficiary schemes and progress achieved on various developmental works. He stressed upon the officers to prepare future strategies in such a way that the district becomes self-sufficient, and perceptible change is visible on ground.

During the course of deliberations, Khatana was apprised about the initiatives started to achieve 100% enrolment of out of school children and special drives launched to cover never enrolled, and out of school children in the district.

It was stressed upon all the Officers to improve the service delivery mechanism in order to provide quality services to the common people.

While reviewing the water supply status in the district, Executive Engineer Jal Shakti, Circle Ganderbal briefed the chair about the status of Water Supply Schemes in the district. The MP instructed him to utilize the available resources judiciously so that drinking water facilities are augmented in the district.

Regarding saturation of schemes run by the Social Welfare Department, the MP was informed that the department has achieved 100% saturation of all the schemes and the same have been verified through various Block Diwas programmes across the district.