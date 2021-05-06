Comm Secy reviews progress of PHE, I&FC Deptts

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, May 6: Commissioner Secretary, PHE & I&FC AK Sahu today reviewed the progress of the PHE and I&FC Departments here. He also took stock of the progress made in various projects under these sectors.

After the direction from the LG, RK Mathur, the PHE and I&FC Departments have prepared a draught management plan for both the district to meet the challenges expected to be arising considering less snowfall this year.

Reviewing the draught plan and the status of procurement of solar pumps, Commissioner Secretary directed concerned officials of both the districts to purchase solar pumps as per the draught plan. He further directed the concerned officials to construct dzings/ponds in both districts to store the unused water during the winter. He also asked the engineers to adopt innovative technologies to avoid water seepage in ponds storage.

While reviewing AIBP/FMP Projects, Commissioner Secretary asked both the districts to prepare a DPR and submit a plan under AIBP of at least 1000 hectares for irrigation in each district. For the early completion of the Parkachik Irrigation Canal, Commissioner Secretary Sahu impressed upon the engineers to expedite the work and submit the audit report and the physical financial progress report within five days.

Commissioner Secretary also reviewed the SDP and State Plan in PHE/IFC sectors. He directed the officials of both the districts to hire a consultant to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to provide a 24×7 water supply in both districts. The proposed project would include GIS mapping of existing infrastructure, piped networks and adoption of suitable winter-friendly technology to ensure a 24×7 water supply throughout the year. An IoT-based SCADA system would manage the entire system.

Commissioner Secretary reviewed the status of the implementation of JJM. He instructed both the district to provide 3,000 functional household tap connections every month to achieve the target fixed by the Ladakh Administration. He informed that Ladakh should provide 31,000 FHTCs to households.

He further directed Engineers to complete all the pending projects within a stipulated time frame. He also directed DC Kargil and Chief Engineers to review the progress of all the projects regularly.

Chief Engineer, PHE, Superintendent Engineer PHE/IFC, Kargil/Leh, Executive Engineer PHE, Kargil/Leh, Executive Engineer, IFC, Kargil/Leh, Joint Director Planning and Chief Agricultural Officer, Kargil/Leh attended the meeting.