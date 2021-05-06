4 DGPs among 9 senior IPS officers adjusted, shifted

IGP Jammu’s post upgraded to ADGP rank

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 6: The Government today ordered transfer, posting and adjustments of nine senior IPS officers including four in the rank of Director Generals of Police (DGPs). The Government has upgraded the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu to the rank of Additional DGP till it is held by incumbent IGP Mukesh Singh

V K Singh, DGP Prisons has been transferred and posted as Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF, J&K.

The post of Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF, J&K has been declared as equivalent in rank and status to that of DGP, till the time it is held byV KSingh.

Dr. B. Srinivas, Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF, J&K was transferred and posted as DGP Prisons. He will continue to hold the additional charge of the post of Director Fire & Emergency Service, J&K, till further orders.

Rashmi Ranjan Swain, ADGP CID, upon his promotion to the grade of DGP has been designated as Special DG CID. The post of ADGP CID has been declared as equivalent in the rank and status to that of DGP till the time it is held by the officer.

A.K. Choudhary, ADGP Armed, upon his promotion to the grade of DGP was transferred and posted as Special DG Crime. The post of ADGP Crime was declared to be equivalent in the rank and status to that of DGP till the time it is held by the officer.

S.J.M. Gillani, ADGP Coordination PHQ has been transferred and posted as ADGP Armed J&K.

Abdul Gani Mir, ADGP (Law & Order), holding additional charge of the post of ADGP Hqrs. PHQ was transferred and posted as Managing Director Police Housing Corporation relieving Deepak Kumar of the additional charge of the post.

Mukesh Singh, IGP Jammu, upon his promotion to the grade of ADGP will continue in the present position, with the post declared equivalent in the rank and status to that of ADGP till the time it is held by him.

M.K. Sinha, IGP Crime J&K, upon his promotion to the grade of ADGP was transferred and posted as ADGP Hqrs. PHQ against an available vacancy.

Danesh Rana, IGP Armed Jammu, upon his promotion to the grade of ADGP has been transferred and posted as ADGP Coordination PHQ.