Yudhvir Sethi slams admn for mishandling 2nd wave of COVID

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 6: J&K BJP vice-president and Incharge COVID management, Yudhvir Sethi today slammed administration for not doing enough to contain the alarming surge in Corona Virus cases despite knowing that second wave will be more dangerous while addressing a press conference at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Yudhvir Sethi flanked by BJP State Media Incharge Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Arun Prabhat Yuva Morcha president, BJP convener Health and Media Cell, Puneet Mahajan and State Executive Member, Nitish Mahajan expressed grave concern on the way the J&K administration was handling the COVID-19 crisis emanating out of alarming second wave.

Criticizing administration for making the CD Hospital a Triage Centre, he said that it is a big mistake as this will waste lot of time of COVID patients putting their lives at risk. He said that the time is precious in the case of new strains of Corona Virus and by this time consuming procedure of bringing patients first to CD Hospital and then shift them to other COVID dedicated hospitals is sheer absurdity and will prove out to be perilous. He said there is dire need of specialists who are able to deal with COVID-19 management cases and also able to take decision while referring the patients.

“In absence of Oxygen facility in the CD hospital asking patients to first visit this place itself is like signing the death warrants of the serious patients of COVID-19,” Sethi said.

The senior BJP leader expressed resentment that the Medical Department has done nothing in equipping itself to cater to the needs of the people despite the COVID wreaked havoc in the entire region for more than one year. This really is criminal on the part of Government. “The Mechanical Wing of Health Department has miserably failed in doing its job of providing hassle free oxygen to the patients in the GMC and its associated hospitals,” he added.

Amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases due to which more than four thousands cases are reported on daily basis for the last few days, Sethi said that Government should call the pass out nursing students to take their services till the time the crisis is over.