Cold wave continues in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 14: Freezing cold conditions continued in Kashmir with Srinagar recording a low of minus 3.4 degree Celsius today.

A Meteorological Department official said that the minimum temperature in Srinagar was down by 0.9 notches than previous night’s minus 2.7 degree Celsius. It was minus 1.3 degree Celsius below normal for this time of the year.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 10.5 degree Celsius against minus 11.0 degree Celsius the previous night. The temperature of the place was minus 2.6 degree Celsius below normal for this time of the year.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 10.3 degree Celsius against minus 9.4 degree Celsius last night.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 7.8 degree Celsius against minus 5.8 degree Celsius the previous night.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 7.5 degree Celsius against minus 6.1 degree Celsius the previous night.

Kupwara recorded a minimum of minus 1.3 degree Celsius against minus 2.5 degree Celsius the previous night.

Leh recorded a low of minus 13.9 degree Celsius against last night’s minus 15.5 degree Celsius while mercury at Kargil settled at minus 19.9 degree Celsius.

Drass recorded a low of minus 23.8 degree Celsius against last night’s minus 21.9 degree Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast dry weather at most places in Jammu and Kashmir till January 16.