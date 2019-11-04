CJ presented ceremonial guard of honour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: On opening of High Court Main Wing at Jammu after move from Srinagar today, Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal was presented a ceremonial guard of honour.

Registrar General, Sanjay Dhar, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Jawad Ahmed, Member Secretary, Legal Services Authority, M K Sharma, Director Judicial Academy, Rajeev Gupta, Registrar Rules, Bala Jyoti, Registrar Judicial, Sonia Gupta, Registrar Inspection, Shahzad Azeem, Joint Registrar Judicial, Arvind Sharma, Central Project Coordinator, Shabir Ahmed, Secretary, High Court Legal Service Committee, Abdul Nasir were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Justice interacted with the officers of the Registry and other staff members and enquired about their wellbeing.