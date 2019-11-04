Focus on normal policing also while fighting terrorism: Lt Governor to JKP

‘Increase engagements, cooperation with people’

*To shortly assess performance, difficulties of all wings

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Nov 4: Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu has categorically told the top brass of the police that normal policing should also receive due attention while continuing fight against the terrorism so as to make the society free of all sorts of crimes.

Official sources told EXCELSIOR that during his one-on-one interaction with some senior officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police ever since he took oath as Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory, Girish Chandra Murmu, while appreciating the police for remarkable performance on anti-militancy front, laid stress on paying full attention towards normal policing also so that any activity which leaves adverse impact on the society is curbed well in time.

“No doubt militancy is still a major challenge before the Jammu and Kashmir Police even after significant improvement on anti-terrorism front in the recent years but timely detection and prevention of crime is also an equally important area which cannot be ignored”, sources said quoting the observations of the Lieutenant Governor made during such interactions.

Even while addressing senior police officers this morning at Police Headquarters, where he received a guard of honour and briefing from the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh regarding law and order scenario and multiple challenges before the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Lt Governor reiterated that normal policing should not become casualty during ongoing fight against the militancy.

He said that police should work hard not only to achieve good results in the fight against the elements inimical to the peace in Jammu and Kashmir but also to come up to the expectations of the common masses, who are yearning for crime-free society.

While laying thrust on quality policing, the Lieutenant Governor, as per the sources, said that apart from ensuring timely investigation into the cases of different nature of crime so as to take them to the logical conclusion, all out efforts should be made for prevention of crime also. He advised the officers to solve the problems of the general public and direct the jurisdictional officers to increase their engagements and cooperation with the people as without the assistance of the common masses no major success can be achieved in eradication of crime from the society.

Praising the role of the J&K Police for maintenance of law and order and for peaceful conduct of elections to the Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies, the Lt Governor said, “it is heartening to note that firm action has been taken against the forces inimical to peace” and hoped that Jammu and Kashmir Police will continue to do so in future also.

He advised the police officers to stay alert and deal firmly with the elements inimical to the safety and security and stressed stern action against people involved in economic offences.

While appreciating the synergy existing between the Police, Army, Central Armed Police Forces and Civil Administration, he urged upon them to work with same zeal for maintenance of peace and security in J&K.

Lieutenant Governor further said that he will have one-on-one meetings with the heads of all the wings of the Jammu and Kashmir Police so as to assess their performance and to ascertain the difficulties being faced by them in ensuring smooth functioning of their respective wings.

“All-out efforts would be made to meet the requirements of the Jammu and Kashmir Police keeping in view challenges before it”, Murmu assured.

Earlier, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh briefed the Lt Governor regarding working of Jammu and Kashmir Police and said that in the last three months in particular situation has been handled in a professional manner. He said that besides handling law and order effectively in the operations against the terrorists substantial gains have been made.

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, in his vote of thanks speech, said that Jammu and Kashmir Police has been working exceptionally during the past few months and has proved itself as an outstanding force of the country. He said that the coordination and cooperation between the security forces is also outstanding.

Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra, all ADGPs, IGPs and other officers were present on the occasion while as IGP Kashmir S P Pani and AIG(P/T) PHQ Mubassir Latifi gave power-point presentation regarding the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Earlier, Lt Governor visited Civil Secretariat on the opening of Darbar Move offices and he was received by Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Administrative Secretaries and large number of officers and employees.

He inspected the ceremonial Guard of Honour by a contingent of J&K Police and later held a meeting with Administrative Secretaries wherein he discussed important and urgent administrative issues.

In another meeting, Lt Governor interacted with all the officers of the Civil Secretariat and sought their suggestions for further improving the quality and pace of work, in an open house.

Lieutenant Governor reiterated the resolve of the Government for tirelessly working towards ensuring responsive and good governance at all levels. He advised the officers to keep public welfare as a central motto while discharging their duties.