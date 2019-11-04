PDP demands release of political leadership

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) today demanded the immediate release of Jammu and Kashmir’s political leadership, terming the present administration unconstitutional and unnatural.

Addressing media at the party headquarters here today, PDP general secretary Ved Mahajan said that it is extremely unfortunate that a vindictive approach is being adopted against the political leadership of Jammu and Kashmir, especially with the former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. “Her aged mother, suffering from various ailments is alone at her home. Even the landline service has not been restored there and Mehbooba Mufti is yet to even speak to her worried mother,” Mahajan said.

In the detention centre located at an isolated place, said Mahajan, PDP president is being restrained from moving outside even for her walks and that the party is extremely worried over her health. “Due to the severe cold conditions at the place where Mehbooba Mufti has been detained since August 5, we are afraid that her health could deteriorate if immediate attention is not paid to this issue,” Mahajan added.

Party general secretary further said that the allegations being levelled by the BJP against the PDP are totally baseless, concocted and malicious. “We need to remind the BJP that even the independent media organisations across India and the globe declared Mehbooba Mufti as one of the best Chief Ministers the country has witnessed and she was being praised by the entire political spectrum of the country for undertaking series of pro-people measures. As far as the allegations of the corruption are concerned, after the assessment of the assets of Mehbooba Mufti, she was declared as the most poorest Chief Minister in the country by scores of anti-graft bodies,” said Mahajan.

He added that the rhetoric about the 70 years of plunder is uncalled for as one must remind the BJP that Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the PDP rule for mere five years and those five years were the most prosperous for state’s overall development and dignity.

Mahajan said that the party leadership in unison with impeccable will and determination is with its president and will support her every effort and decision to steer the ship to its shore and get Jammu and Kashmir out of the morass of uncertainty and chaos.

“The saner voices in the party today are united like ever before and those finding green pastures on the other side of the fence are most welcome to bid adieu. They shall not be in anyway coerced to stay back,” Mahajan said.

He was accompanied by Ch Abdul Hameed, Falail Singh, MR Qureshi, Ch Hussain Ali Wafa, Vijay Dogra, Sukhwinder Singh and Ashok Jogi.