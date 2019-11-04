Lawyers’ strike continues to affect work in courts

Bar condemns attack on Advocates in Delhi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: Work at the High Court and subordinate courts remained affected in all parts of Jammu region due to indefinite strike by lawyers against the recent decision to divest the judicial courts of powers to register various documents and vest the same with the Revenue Department and proposal to shift the High Court from its present location to outskirts of the city.

Due to lawyers strike court complexes in different parts of the Jammu region witnessed deserted look with even litigants preferring not to visit the courts. In some districts like Kathua and Samba the lawyers held protest demonstration and staged dharna to lodge protest over the decision of the State Administrative Council, which on October 23, accorded sanction to the creation of a new department for registration of documents pertaining to immovable property like sale, gift, mortgage and lease etc.

Besides opposing snatching of powers to register documents from the judicial officers, the lawyers are also opposing shifting of the High Court to Raika, which will not only lead to ecological disaster but also cause inconvenience to the general public and advocates.

Meanwhile, J&K High Court Bar Association in an emergent meeting held under the chairmanship of its Vice President Rohit Bhagat condemned the brutal attack of Delhi Police on Advocates at Tis Hazari Court, New Delhi.