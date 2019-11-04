Div Com reviews progress on mega development projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, today chaired a meeting to review progress on various mega development projects being executed in Jammu region.

The meeting took a detailed stock of status on multi-tier parking at General Bus Stand, development of Tawi River Front, Jammu Rope Way Project, four-lanning of Jammu-Akhnoor road, IIT campus building at Jagti Nagrota, IIM campus, AIIMS project, extension of Jammu Airport, Ring Road project and other prestigious projects underway in Jammu.

The concerned officers apprised the Div Com about the present status of each developmental project. It was informed that work on all mega projects is in full swing.

Regarding multi-tier parking at General Bus Stand, VC JDA apprised the Div Com that 1st, 2nd and 3rd floor for parking is almost ready and would be completed soon while work on ground floor and commercial spaces, shops and other allied works are in progress.

The Div Com also sought status of work on development of Bahu Fort area to which it was said that tenders for various works have been floated.

Regarding extension of Jammu Airport, it was informed that a total of 45 percent work has been completed so far and work on runway is in progress.

With regard to IIT Jammu, the concerned officers informed that the work on construction of boundary wall and phase one has been completed. They also informed about the status of work on development of PHE and PDD infrastructures on the campus.

Various issues related to four-lanning of Jammu Akhnoor road and Ring Road project were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Emphasizing on adherence to quality specification and timely completion of the projects, Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned departments to work in synergy and ensure regular monitoring of the works. He also called for maintaining inter-department coordination for expediting the pace of developmental works.

The Div Com also asked the concerned for removing bottlenecks, if any, hindering the progress of developmental works for their timely completion.

The meeting was attended by Director Tourism, Deepika Sharma, VC JDA, Vikas Sharma, Chief Engineer M&RE, Sudhir Gupta, Executive Engineers of PHE, PDD, PWD, I&FC besides senior functionaries of IIM, IIT, Health, NHAI, NHIDCL and other concerned officers.