Principal Secy Home, DG Prisons call on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary Home Department, met Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Kabra briefed Lt. Governor about present law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt. Governor emphasized the vital importance of close monitoring and regularly reviewing the security scenario for effectively maintaining law and order in J&K.

V. K. Singh, Director General of Police, Prisons, Fire and Emergency also met Lieutenant Governor and briefed him about functioning and the adequacy of the security arrangements in prisons of Jammu and Kashmir, issues relating to the number and existing capacity of the jails and the gaps in their day-to-day administration. He also informed Lt. Governor about prisoner’s welfare programmes being run in the jails.

Lt. Governor stressed the importance of effectively ensuring the security arrangements in the jails, which, he said, must be run as per prescriptions in the jail manual, and adequate medical arrangements and the welfare of the prisoners be assured. Lt. Governor advised Singh to generate awareness regarding adherence to fire safety norms in all public buildings.