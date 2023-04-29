CJ interacts with students of Bhaderwah Campus

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Apr 29: Chief Justice of High Court of UTs of J&K and Ladakh Justice N.Kotishwar Singh, who is on maiden visit to Doda and Bhaderwah valley along with Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal addressed students of Bhaderwah Campus on the topic ‘Role of Youth In Nation Building’.

The Cheif Justice was recieved by DC Doda Vishesh Pal Mahajan along with Rector Bhaderwah Campus Prof Rahul Gupta, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom and ADC Bhadarwah Dil Mir Choudhary at Bhadarwah Campus.

Addresing the students, Chief Justice said that hardwork, discipline and strong desire for knowledge is key to success.

He urged upon the students that “to achieve continuous improvement and success in any activity, positive efforts plays an important role in achieving the goal. He also planted saplings of Chinar in the premises of Bhadarwah Campus.

Dignitries present on the occasion were Registrar General, Shahzad Azeem; Principal Secretary to Chief justice, M.K Sharma; Principal district and session Judge, Bhaderwah, Sunit Gupta; Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Abdul Qayoom; Additional District and Session Judge, Doda, Sh. Amarjeet Singh Langeh; Mrs Chief Justice, Mrs Nargal, Dr Jatinder Manhas.

Dr. Neeraj Sharma from the department of Institute of Mountain Environment Bhaderwah Campus presented formal vote of thanks. Dr Atif Qazi conducted the proceedings of the event.