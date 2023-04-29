G20 meet in Srinagar will boost tourism in Kashmir: Azad

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Apr 29: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad today said the upcoming G20 working group meeting in Kashmir will give a boost to the tourism sector in the Valley.

Azad told reporters after addressing a public meeting in south Kashmir that the working group meeting related to tourism is taking place here is a good thing. “Our state is a tourism state and the G-20 event here will obviously have big leaders from other countries. So, it will give us exposure at the international level,” he added.

He said the recommendations of the G-20 working group related to tourism in Jammu and Kashmir will give the Union Territory international exposure. “In the times to come, we will have to be ready for that in terms of infrastructure and other requirements,” he added.

On the ongoing protest by wrestlers in Delhi over alleged sexual harassment of players, the former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said there should be room for protests in a democracy.

“India is a huge country with a population of 130 crore. Some things happen in some parts of the country and protests take place over that which is right. There should be protests in a democracy,” he said.

Earlier while addressing the rally, Azad assured that he will never deceive the people of Jammu and Kashmir and will work in triple shifts to ensure the infrastructure of the place is built at par with modern cities and towns if elected to power.

He lamented on other political parties for cheating people and making false promises which they never fulfilled. “I assure you whatever I say I will deliver on that unlike political parties who promised sky and delivered nothing on ground,” he said.

Azad said that there has been a trend in past that local legislatures would visit their constituencies and seek vote from people while making promises but would never return to his people until next election arrived. “My party has a discipline and I have instructed all my leaders to stay connected with their own people and ensure they are not suffering for genuine issues,” he said.

He reminded people of his era as Chief Minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and said it was during his tenure that Shopian was granted the status of district.

Azad said that his stand is firm and clear on Article 370 and he was the only representative in the Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir who strongly opposed its abrogation. He said it is the duty and responsibility of his party to take Jammu and Kashmir out of prevailing crisis and create massive job opportunities for its youth.

Azad said across India we stand at the top level in unemployment and our youth seems frustrated due to non-availability of jobs. He said if his party is elected to power, he will ensure this situation doesn’t prevail anymore and enough jobs are provided to the youth. “It is unfortunate that some political leaders over the years have been exploiting the innocence of people. But the time is over now and people are much aware of their rights. So their shops are shut now and only those parties with vision and mission can win the elections and represent people,” he said.