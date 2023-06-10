CJ inaugurates camp on welfare schemes for tribals at Charar-e-Sharief Court Complex

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 10: Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Justice N Kotiswar Singh today visited Court Complex Charar-e-Sharief to ensure smooth functioning of the judicial infrastructure, identify areas for improvement and address concerns raised by the legal fraternity.

He was received by Principal District and Session’s Judge, Budgam Khalil Ahmad Choudhary and Fakrun Nisa, Munsif/Judicial Magistrate Charar-e-Sharief and members of bar.

Chief Justice gave patient hearing to the members of bar and emphasized the commitment of the judiciary to provide fair and efficient justice to the people, ensuring the rule of law. He also paid obeisance at the sacred Ziyarat-e-Sharief Sheikh Ul Aalam (RA).

Later, Chief Justice inaugurated Legal Services and Awareness Camp on “Welfare Schemes for Tribals” organized by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Budgam in collaboration with the District Administration Budgam and the Tribal Affairs Department. Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman of the JK Legal Services Authority and Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department were present on the occasion.

The event was also attended by Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General High Court, M K Sharma, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Khalil Ahmad Choudhary Principal District & Session’s Judge, Budgam, Akshay Labru, District Development Commissioner, Budgam and Al Tahir Geelani, SSP Budgam.

The Legal Services and Awareness Camp was aimed to provide valuable legal knowledge and promote the welfare schemes available for the tribal communities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice assured the establishment of legal aid clinic at tribal area in which passionate youth of tribal community are engaged as para legal volunteers, who shall facilitate the implementation of various welfare schemes of Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasized the implementation of comprehensive range of welfare schemes to uplift their lives and ensure their holistic development. “These schemes are designed with the aim of providing equitable opportunities, promoting socio-economic empowerment, preserving tribal culture, and securing a brighter future for the tribal communities”, he added.

Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary assured maximum reach out to the tribal community by facilitating and proper implementation of tribal welfare schemes.

One of the highlights of the camp was the distribution of sanction letters and benefits sanctioned under various welfare Schemes of the Govt among the beneficiaries.

Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Tashi Rabstan also distributed compensation cheques sanctioned by Jammu & Kashmir Legal Services Authority under Victim Compensation Scheme among the beneficiaries.

The presence of large number of Government departments facilitated direct interaction between beneficiaries and Government officials, enabling individuals to gain comprehensive insights into various welfare schemes and services available to them. Moreover, it provided an opportunity for beneficiaries to clarify their doubts and seek guidance directly from the concerned authorities.