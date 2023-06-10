Insha overcomes vision loss due to pellets, shines in class 12 exams

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 10: In a remarkable display of resilience and determination, Insha Mushtaq, who lost her vision after being hit by pellets in 2016, has achieved outstanding results in the class 12 examination. She now wants to become a civil servant.

Despite facing numerous challenges, Insha’s perseverance has made her parents and the entire village of Sedow in South Kashmir’s Shopian proud.

With the recently declared class 12 results, Insha, the daughter of Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, secured 319 marks. While she expressed that her marks were below her expectations, considering her excellent performance in the exams, she remains optimistic.

“When the results were declared, I cried at first, but then I was happy because my marks didn’t reflect my performance. My parents encouraged me, and now I am beyond happy. It gives me a sense of achievement,” she said.

Insha is considered an embodiment of courage and steadfastness in her village. Despite her young age, she faced immense challenges due to the loss of her vision, which could have shattered the confidence of even an adult. However, she stood strong and faced the hardships with unwavering determination.

Reflecting on the difficulties she encountered since 2016, Insha spoke about the wide range of challenges that seemed to grow with each passing day, threatening to derail her dreams.

“You can imagine the trauma coupled with challenges since 2016; it was enormous. But somehow, I remained steadfast and took on those challenges head-on, continuing my studies with determination,” she explained.

Recalling the fateful incident, Insha described how pellets struck her. “Back in 2016, during the protests, as soon as I opened the window, the pellets came out of nowhere and hit me. It was evening, and suddenly everything turned pitch-dark. It was horrible because it completely upended my life,” she shared.

Looking ahead, Insha is resolute in her ambition to become an IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer. Her family has pledged their unwavering support to help her achieve her dreams.

“Now, I will pursue my bachelor’s degree, and after that, I will enroll in IAS coaching. I want to become a civil servant,” she stated.

Insha’s father, Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, commended his daughter’s determination, courage, and steadfastness, particularly in the face of adversity after 2016.

“Even after she was hit by pellets and lost her vision, she made sure not to abandon her studies. She worked hard and continued to pursue her dreams despite enormous challenges,” he proudly affirmed.

Mushtaq emphasized that since 2016, they have done everything possible to support Insha, and she has consistently displayed immense courage and determination.

“We are all overjoyed now that she has passed her class 12 exams. We will support her in her quest to become an IAS officer, and she will continue her diligent efforts,” he assured.

In her message to the fellow students, Insha urged them not to lose faith in God and to remain steadfast in their endeavors, no matter the circumstances. “They must work hard and strive for independence because that is what will set them apart and make a difference,” she advised.