Modi Govt developing J&K on war footing: Meghwal

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, June 10: Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, who is on a two-day visit to Anantnag- Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency along with Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina, today addressed a massive public rally, a beneficiary Sammelan, paid obeisance at Buddha Amarnath and inaugurated various projects in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

He, while addressing a public rally in Poonch town, organized to commemorate the nine years of Narendra Modi’s Government at the Centre, said that Modi Government has written a new chapter in the history of India through its developmental projects and welfare schemes, which have brought progress and prosperity in the country. He said that Jammu and Kashmir too has availed the benefits of Government schemes and landmark works are visible on the ground. The Government’s schemes have brought revolutionary changes in the living status of the people, he added.

The Union Minister said that various projects are in full swing for better road connectivity to Poonch and to other areas, which, on completion, will reduce travel time and provide relief to people. He said that the area has vast tourism potential, which needs to be explored and developed. He also made a specific mention to the recently found artifacts and assured to take up the matter with the Ministry of Culture.

Meghwal, in the beneficiary Sammelan in Thannamandi town of Poonch district, interacted with a large number of people who have been benefited by the welfare schemes and asked them to help others in their surroundings to get the benefits of the schemes.

During his visit to the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, the minister also inaugurated the Songal tunnel in Rajouri and a bridge constructed under the CRF in Poonch. He said that work on development projects are undertaken on the war footing while security grid has been strengthened and corruption has been plugged through DBT mode.

Ravinder Raina, Jammu and Kashmir BJP President, while speaking in various programs in Rajouri and Poonch, said that the visits of Union Minister to Parliamentary constituencies speak of the concern of the Modi Government which aims at reaching the people at their door steps, make them aware of the Government schemes and also get feedback about the same.

Vibodh Gupta, BJP General Secretary also addressed the public rally and beneficiary Sammelan. BJP Vice President Yudhvir Sethi, former MLC Pardeep Sharma, BJP Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi, Spokesperson Sunil Gupta, former Minister Abdul Ghani Kohli, former MP Choudhary Talib Husain, district Presidents Dinesh Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Qayum, Mohd. Rafiq Chishti, also accompanied the Union Minister.