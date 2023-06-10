Director Information reviews functioning of District Information Centres

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 10: Director Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) J&K, Minga Sherpa today reviewed the functioning of all the District Information Centres at a meeting held in the Media Complex Bahu Plaza here.

The Director, while reviewing the functioning of various District Information Centres of Jammu and Kashmir divisions, stressed upon the officers to carry out their duties with professional acumen by projecting the people friendly policies.

Referring to the upcoming Annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra- 2023, he directed the District Information Officers who are on Yatra route of SANJY-2023 viz DIOs of Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban, Anantnag and Ganderbal to put in place all the arrangements for said Yatra, especially related to awareness of the pilgrims.

Joint Director, HQ DIPR, Naresh Kumar; Joint Director Jammu, Atul Gupta; Deputy Director (AV), Deepak Dubey; Deputy Director (PR), Jammu, Dr Vikas Sharma; Administrative Officer, Renu Sharma; Account Officer Hitesh Choudhary; Field Publicity Officer, Jammu, Mukesh Sharma, Information Officer, Sachin Bali and the District Information Officers of Jammu division were present in the meeting in person.

The Joint Director Information Kashmir, Mohammad Aslam and District Information Officers of Kashmir Division attended the meeting virtually.