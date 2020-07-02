CISF Commandant, 5 GREF men, 5 of one CRPF bn, 3 of family among 34 test +ve

Another Corona death in Jammu, toll 14

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 2: Another elderly person today died of COVID-19 at the Command Hospital Udhampur taking toll of Jammu region to 14 even as 34 more persons including a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Commandant, five CRPF personnel of a same battalion in Doda, five GREF men stationed at Trikuta Nagar, three members of a Chowadi family in Jammu and two women from one family of Samba district tested positive for the virus in Jammu region.

A 63-year-old man, father of an Army soldier hailing from village Hud Khellani in Doda district, died of Coronavirus at the Command Hospital today taking number of total deaths in Doda district to two and Jammu region to 14.

The man, who was suffering from various ailments, had been admitted in the Command Hospital where he had tested positive for COVID-19. He died this morning and his body was sent to Doda as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) where it was cremated with limited number of family members allowed to attend the last rites.

“The COVID positive patient had been admitted in the Command Hospital Udhampur as his son is a serving soldier,” sources said. They added that this was second Corona related death in Udhampur Military Hospital as only yesterday an ex-serviceman from Shamachak, Kanachak in Jammu district had died of the virus there.

With today’s death, total number of COVID casualties in Jammu region has gone up to 14, the highest being eight in Jammu district followed by two in Doda and one each in Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Fifteen persons tested positive in Jammu district today.

Five GREF men stationed in their unit at Trikuta Nagar tested positive for the virus this evening. They hailed from Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. They had been sampled on return. All of them have been shifted to COVID hospital.

Three members of a family at Chowadi falling near Channi Himmat also tested COVID positive tonight.

Other positives of Jammu district include 66-year-old female from Gole Gujral, four-year-old female child from Rehari with travel history of New Delhi, 14-year-old youth from Trikuta Nagar, 39-year-old from Bishnah, three security personnel and a 44-year-old man from Dumi Malpur in Akhnoor.

Meanwhile, a Clinic in Channi Himmat has been contained as one Corona positive patient had visited there.

Meanwhile, five more CRPF personnel from one particular battalion deployed at Beoli in Doda district, today tested positive for the virus.

A total of 10 CRPF personnel from the same battalion have so far tested positive for COVID-19. However, all of them had returned from outside Jammu and Kashmir to rejoin duty after availing leave.

Meanwhile, a CISF Commandant whose unit was deployed at Sui Chakhar in Udhampur district, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Reports said the CISF Commandant had been putting up at a hotel in Udhampur after his return from Kolkata by air on May 30. He was alright and had joined his duties. However, during his stay in the hotel, he became slightly symptomatic and opted for Corona test from a private laboratory in Jammu and was reported positive.

He has been kept in official Corona facility of a para-military force.

Meanwhile, police teams from Udhampur led by SHO Inspector Vijay Choudhary have contained the hotel and subjected all contacts of the CISF Commandant to sample testing. All contacts of the Commandant in his hotel as well as the Unit have been isolated till their Corona reports are received.

Three more inter-State travelers, all of whom were under administrative quarantine after their return in Udhampur district, have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been shifted to the hospitals. They had been sampled on return from different parts of the country.

Of five persons, who tested Corona positive in Samba district, two were women, who happened to be sisters-in-law. One of them was 50 and another 56 and hailed from Rakh Pangola and Swankha villages. One of them had undergone surgery in Amritsar while the other had accompanied her. On return, both were sampled and tested positive. They have been admitted in a hospital at Jammu.

Three other positives of Samba were returnees from various parts of the country and under administrative quarantine.

Three persons tested positive for the virus in Rajouri district, who included a CRPF jawan who had returnees to duty after availing leave, a labourer from Madhya Pradesh, who was working in Sunderbani and a civilian from Ghambir Brahamana with travel history of Srinagar.

A traveler was tested positive for COVID-19 in Ramban district.

Kishtwar, Reasi, Poonch and Kathua districts didn’t report any Corona positive cases today.

As many as 38 patients were today treated and discharged from various COVID hospitals.

They include nine from Udhampur district, eight from Poonch, seven from Samba, five from Reasi, four each from Kathua and Ramban and one in Jammu.

Total number of Corona cases in Jammu region has gone up to 1659 but only 432 of them are active as 1204 patients have been treated and discharged while there were four deaths.

Meanwhile, one person today tested positive for Coronavirus in the Union Territory of Ladakh taking total number of cases in the UT to 991 and active to 259 as 730 patients have been treated and discharged while there has been one Corona casualty.