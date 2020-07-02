Sat inaugurates newly constructed lanes & drain

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 30: Former State BJP president, Sat Sharma today inaugurated newly constructed lanes and drain in Anand Vihar area of Ward No. 41.

Sharma was also accompanied by Corporator Sanjay Baru and Mandal president Keshav Chopra.

The former MLA had sanctioned an amount of Rupees 8.50 lakhs from his CDF (Constituency Development Fund) scheme during his tenure for taking up both works in the area.

Sharma said that in the last five years, the progress of Jammu West Constituency had reached its heights and in future the main stress would be focused on those areas and works which were pending from so much time. “The pending works concerning all departments in all 26 wards of the Constituency will also be done as soon as possible,” he added.

Sanjay Baru hailed the pro-active approach of the former MLA and thanked him for solving their grievances from time to time.

Others prominent who were present during the function included District vice president Jaideep Sambyal, District secretary Brijesh Gupta, Mandal general secretary Vinod Wazir and Ward president Ashok Wazir.