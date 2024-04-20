Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. From Rakesh Kumar to all: ” Not only an enemy, but whole of the world would surrender before you, if you have a heart full of honesty”.

2. To all from Bikramdeep Singh: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together”.

3. From Rasmeet Kour to all: “Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people. ”

4. To all from Arun Khajuria: ” Health and wisdom cannot be narrowed and gifted, they have to be gained”.

5. From Nidhi Gupta to all: ” The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me”.

6. To all from Honey Sharma: “Nothing makes a human more weak than self-pity”.

7. From Munit Sharma to all: “A person becomes important person only when he comes out of his comfort zone to learn new skills ….so keep doing the hard-work to learn new skills in life”.

8. To all from Abhi Jandyal: ” You don’t have to be exceptionally good, just stay consistent”.

9. From Gautam Razdan to all: “Everyone is unique in their own way just like Ostrich…as it is the only bird that can run but can’t fly”.

10. To all from Shivang Chopra: “Manage minutes carefully, it will definitely reform your life”.