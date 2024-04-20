UN’s commission on science and technology elects new chair

GENEVA, Apr 20: Gambia’s Muhammadou Kah was elected chair of the UN Commission on Science and Technology for Development on Friday.

The announcement came as the commission concluded its 27th session at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

Kah is renowned for his extensive experience and contribution to technology and development. Under his leadership, the commission aims to address the international community’s most pressing challenges today, including sustainable development and bridging the digital divide.

The Science and Technology Commission is pivotal in hosting the UN’s discussions on related topics and advising the UN on updates and issues in the area. (UNI)