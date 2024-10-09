Chugh welcomes mandate given by J&K people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary today welcomed the mandate given by the people of Jammu and Kashmir and said we respect the mandate given.

He also thanked the Election Commission and voters of Jammu and Kashmir for the high voter turnout and thanked the administration for the peaceful voting.

In a statement issued, Chugh thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the highest percentage of votes in the Assembly election results and for securing highest number of seats for the party in the history of J&K.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Karyakartas of Bharatiya Janata Party for their hard work.

“This is the result of dedication of party workers and their trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This election has upheld the trust of people of J&K in democracy and has strengthened the hands of Prime Minister’s efforts in ensuring democracy thrive in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“Our party and Prime Minister are committed to the development and security of Jammu and Kashmir and ensuring that Jammu Kashmir becomes the model of development in the country,” he said and expressed his happiness for the Bharatiya Janata Party securing the highest vote share party in Jammu Kashmir and said, this is the biggest victory for the party in Jammu-Kashmir.