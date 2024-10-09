Sheth Brothers ropes in comedian & actor Kiku as brand ambassador for Kayam Churna

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: Sheth Brothers, a leading brand in ayurvedic digestive products, announced the association of renowned comedian and actor, Kiku Sharda, as the brand ambassador for Kayam Churna/ Tablet/ Granules, a trusted name in the Ayurvedic health industry.

The collaboration marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for the brand, promising to connect even more deeply with consumers both in India and across the global market. For generations, Kayam Churna has been a trusted Ayurvedic remedy, offering relief from digestive issues like constipation and indigestion.

Speaking about the collaboration, Kiku Sharda expressed his excitement, saying, “Kayam Churna is a household legacy brand name that has helped countless families. I am thrilled to be part of a brand that is synonymous with trust and quality. Working on this campaign has been an absolute pleasure and I’m confident that audience will love it.”

Founded with a vision to provide effective Ayurvedic solution, Sheth Brothers has long been at the forefront of promoting digestive wellness. Over the years, Kayam Churna has earned the faith of millions for its powerful relief from constipation and indigestion.

Mohit Sheth, Vedant Sheth and Falak Sheth, the visionary generation behind Sheth Brothers, said, “Kiku Sharda embodies the values of our brand – approachable, trustworthy, and dedicated to improving lives. His association with Kayam Churna Brand is the perfect fit for our next phase of growth as we expand our reach to national &international markets.”

The new ad film highlights the importance of digestive health in a light-hearted yet meaningful way, using Kiku Sharda’s comedic brilliance to convey the benefits of Kayam Churna. The ad showcases the product’s ease of use and effectiveness, appealing to consumers of all ages.

The ad is set to launch soon, and with Kiku Sharda leading the way, Sheth Brothers is confident that this campaign will strengthen the legacy of Kayam Churna as a brand trusted by millions.