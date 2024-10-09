BMW Motorrad India launches GS Experience Level 2

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: BMW Motorrad India has launched the highly anticipated GS Experience Level 2, 2024, offering adventure motorcycle owners a chance to experience the full potential of the iconic GS series in off-road conditions.

This exclusive two-day event is designed for BMW GS owners, providing advanced training to help them master off-road riding techniques and build confidence on challenging terrains.

The GS Experience Level 2 will be held in nine cities across India: Chandigarh, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kochi, and Chennai.

It is tailored to help experienced riders take their skills to the next level under the guidance of expert trainers from the BMW Motorrad International Instructor Academy.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, emphasized that the program is not just about training but an opportunity for riders to strengthen their bond with the BMW GS motorcycles.

“The Spirit of GS is about adventure, and the Level 2 GS Experience will push riders to tackle more demanding terrains, enhancing both their technical skills and confidence,” he said.

The training will focus on handling tough off-road challenges, such as steep slopes, off-camber tracks, sand and gravel.

Participants will learn key techniques, including the correct riding position, using Enduro Pro mode to optimize bike performance, and mastering difficult manoeuvres like U-turns and motorcycle recovery. The sessions also cover the latest technology on BMW GS bikes, like ABS and traction control, designed to improve off-road safety and performance.

Since its debut in India in 2017, BMW Motorrad has grown its presence with locally produced models, including the BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS, and G 310 RR, produced in partnership with TVS Motor Company.

The GS Experience Level 2 aims to offer riders a deeper connection with their motorcycles while enjoying the thrill of adventure riding.