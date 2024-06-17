Chugh, Raina & Koul address series of meetings at BJP Hqrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: BJP National General Secretary & J&K Prabhari Tarun Chugh, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, General Secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul, MP Lok Sabha Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP Rajya Sabha Er Gulam Ali Khatana, former Dy CM Kavinder Gupta and former MP (Rajya Sabha) Shamsher Singh Manhas addressed a series of meetings at party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Separate meetings of former MPs, MLAs & MLCs, Kashmiri Pandit leaders, and prominent SC leaders were held during the day-long schedule at the party headquarters.

Tarun Chugh, while addressing these meetings, spoke on the unparalleled works of the Modi Government for the specific communities during the previous 10 years of Union Government and added that the good works of the Governments will be taken forward with even more speed in the next 5 years under the Modi 3.0.

Chugh asked the elected representatives and other party leaders to take the achievements of the Modi Government to the public as the BJP is the only party that remains active throughout the year. The BJP workers work selflessly for the welfare of the nation and its people. He said that due to the good works of the BJP activists for the welfare of society, the party MPs have received the overwhelming support of the voters and asked the party leaders to continue their work in the public.

Ravinder Raina, in his address, hailed the efforts of all party leaders in winning both the Parliament seats for the consecutive third time and said that the ground-level activist is the biggest asset of the party, which works day and night to strengthen BJP. He assured the senior party leadership that the party cadre would leave no stone unturned to bring up the best results in the next elections in Jammu & Kashmir and at the same time asked the party leaders to work in their respective constituencies, areas and communities to gain further support for the party.

Ashok Koul, in his address, prompted the party leaders to share their experiences during the just concluded Lok Sabha elections. He also enquired from them about their specific issues in their respective areas and communities and asked them to work upon them in preparation for the future elections.