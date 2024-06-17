Week-long annual Baba Sidh Goria Mela begins at Swankha

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 16: Lakhs of devotees drawn from Jammu region and neighboring States of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh Haryana, Delhi and far of areas of Rajasthan and Bengal thronged Baba Sidh Goria Shrine Swankha in Ramgarh Sector of the Samba district where the week long mela started today.

This is one of the most famous mela (religious congregation) of Jammu region. The devotees including men women and children who thronged the shrine in large numbers after having a holy dip in ‘Sarovar’ paid obeisance at the Samadhi of Baba Ji.

The district administration Samba had made elaborate arrangements of transport, water, power and sanitation for the pilgrims visiting the holy shrine. Even elaborate arrangements of security were made to avert any untoward incident.

The devotees visiting the holy shrine from other states were jubilant to pay their obeisance to the Baba. They said this mela is most popular and we wait with enthusiasm for entire year for the day to come to visit here along with our families and pay obeisance.

Outside the temple premises, awareness stalls regarding different Government schemes were also installed. A large number of devotees were seen visiting these stalls. The devotees who also included local people from Jammu region were enjoying fun and folic besides paying their respects to the Baba. They said the blessings of Baba should always shower on them so that they don’t face any problem in life.

It is pertinent to mention that tomorrow, Sidh Swankha Kesari Dangal will be held at this same place and the people in large numbers will come to see it. The seven -day long mela will conclude on next Sunday.

Among the prominent people who paid obeisance at the holy shrine included Member Parliament Jugal Kishore, DC Samba Abhishek Sharma, SSP Vinay Kumar and former Ministers Manjit Singh, Raman Bhalla, Surjit Singh Slathia, Chander Parkash Ganga and Yashpal Kundal.