‘Shaheedi Diwas’ of Guru Arjun Dev Ji observed

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 16: District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee Kathua with the cooperation of Sukhmani Society observed Martyr Day (Shaheedi Diwas) of Guru Arjun Dev Ji at Gurudwara Singh Sabha Kathua, today.

In Kirtan-Darbar Bhai Baldev Singh Vadala recited heart touching Gurbani Kirtan and impressed upon all the participating members to follow the principles and path shown by the great Guru. He also suggested for keeping good human behaviour in the society as per the Guru Sahib’s guidance.

Bhai Baljeet Singh Ragi of District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee, Sukhwinder Singh and Gurkarn Singh also recited Kirtan. Parveen Singh, general secretary of District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee Kathua delivered a lecture on the life history of Guru Arjun Dev Ji. He said Guru Arjun Dev Ji was born (Parkash Diwas) on 15 April 1563 at Govindwal Sahib in Punjab. He became Guru on 1st September 1581. The great Guru laid foundation of Harmandir Sahib in 1588 by Sain Mian Mir.

In 1602 Guru Ji started a written work of earlier Guru’s Vani to compose a Granth. Bhai Gurdas Ji completed the written work as directed by Guru Arjun Dev in 1604 and then Guru Ji established Guru Granth Sahib at Harmandir Sahib for public (sangat) obeisance.

This information was reported to emperor Jahangir by Nakasbandi, Sakhi Sarwarey and some preachers that Guru Arjun Dev and his followers would not follow you in future. They also informed him that Guru Arjun Dev is in favour of your son Khusro who wants to become a ruler. So emperor Jahangir issued an order to arrest Guru Arjun Dev. The great Guru was arrested on 25 May 1606 and got martyrdom on 30 May, 1606.

Charanjit Singh, president of District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee stressed upon the Sangat to remember the martyrdom of Guru Arjun Dev and follow the path of truth, peace and justice for humanity. He appealed all the Sangat to participate in all the functions of District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee.

In this connection a Chhabeel was organized by Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee for all people in front of the Gurudwara and Guru ka Langers was also managed. Kuldeep Singh, Amarjeet Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Prithipal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Dalbir Singh, Harbans Singh and others were also present.