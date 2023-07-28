Chief Secy launches Artificial Intelligence Framework of J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 28: In a momentous stride towards fostering technological progress and socio-economic development in J&K, Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta launched the Artificial Intelligence Framework of Jammu and Kashmir as part of Digital J&K Mission.

Commissioner Secretary, Information Technology, Prerna Puri; Director Information, Minga Sherpa; Additional Secretary, Information Technology Department and other senior officers of the department were present on the occasion.

Speaking after the launch, the Chief Secretary said that this pioneering framework sets a precedent in Jammu and Kashmir with an objective of harnessing transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in various sectors and elevate the lives of the citizens here. He added that unveiling of AI Framework marks a defining milestone in our vision to embrace cutting-edge technologies and enhance governance, public services, and economic growth which is one of the remarkable achievements in last couple of years.

Highlighting that the J&K has shown phenomenal growth in IT services, Dr. Mehta said that standout transformation is being witnessed across Jammu and Kashmir with the initiation of Digital J&K Mission. More than 602 services are being provided to citizens through online mode. He remarked that J&K has been ranked number one amongst the all Union Territories in NeSDA rankings of DARPG which reflects the improvement in the overall governance system across Jammu and Kashmir with the help of digital technologies.

The Chief Secretary further said that the Governance system in J&K has been transformed from the Panchayat level upto the Administrative level with impetus on involving all the citizens from the grass root level into the system. He added that with the unique platform of Jan Bhagidari (Empowerment) Portal, an accountable, transparent governance system has been established in Jammu and Kashmir which enables citizens to participate in monitoring of development progress.

He further said that with the launch of Artificial Intelligence Framework, Jammu and Kashmir will emerge as a leader in AI, fostering social innovations as well as realizing vision of a technologically advanced and digitally empowered Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion Commissioner Secretary Information Technology department, Prerna Puri gave a detailed presentation on AI Framework of J&K.