Indresh Kumar releases Dr Vivek’s book ‘Buddhism in India and Abroad’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: Dr Indresh Kumar, National Executive Member of RSS and chief patron of Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch (BTSM) released the book entitled ‘Buddhism in India and Abroad’ authored by Dr. Vivek Sharma during a seminar at Computer Science & IT Seminar Hall, University of Jammu.

The book release function besides, Dr Indresh Kamar was graced by Rajinder Sharma, Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Shakti Pathak DIG JSK Range and Dr. Vikrant Sharma, Prant Karyawah J&K, Prof Shohab Inayat Malik, HoD Buddhist Studies, Prof (Dr.) Neelu Rohmetra, Director DDE, Dr. Meenakshi Kilam, Rector Kathua Campus, Prof Rajeev Rattan, Director CDC, Prof Virender Kundal, Prof G.M. Bhat and Prof Mohd. Riyaz.

Giving brief account of his book, Dr Vivek Sharma, who is Academic Coordinator of JU Kathua Campus and Faculty at Buddhist Studies Department, said, “It is based on Theravada Buddhism in India and abroad wherein the genesis of the Shakya race in the matrix of historical Buddha’s genealogy has been traced.

He further said that the book was a refreshing treatment of the Buddha’s lineage. “The core teachings of the Buddha are accorded in an authentic way from the standpoint of Pali Buddhism, which is the original source of Theravada Buddhism. The book vividly presents the Rainy Season Retreats of the Buddha, which is popularly known as the Vassavasa in the Buddhist tradition.

“I have enumerated four sacred places of Buddhism, which are directly related to the life of the Buddha. In fact, these four places, such as Lumbini, Bodhgaya, Sarnath and Kushinagar are mentioned in the Mahaparinibbana Sutta of the Digha Nikaya of the Sutta Pitaka. The book has given the history of Pali literature – canonical and extra-canonical – in a detailed manner,” he added.

Dr Indresh congratulated and lauded Dr. Vivek Sharma for authoring such a detailed study of Buddhism. He said “Lord Buddha taught us non-violence and mutual co-existence. His teachings are more relevant in the contemporary world and emphasized upon the people to follow his philosophy for peace all around.”

Pertinent to mention that the book ‘Buddhism in India and Abroad’ has delineated almost all the Buddhist Councils beginning from the First Buddhist Council to the Sixth Buddhist Council in a critical way. The Buddhist Councils are considered as the watershed developments in the history of Buddhism.

The book also provides information about the contemporary kingdoms of the Buddha and post-Buddha dynasties, which have fruitfully contributed to the spread and development of Buddhism in India and abroad. Mention may be made of a chapter of this book wherein the survey of the Buddhist population in the world is highlighted. “I have also discussed Mahayana and Hinayana tradition in the eighth chapter of this book”, said the author.