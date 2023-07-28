NIT to prepare development, environmental status reports for J&K: Director

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 28: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar is envisioning new initiatives like a developmental report and an environmental status report to help the Jammu and Kashmir government to develop environmental and developmental strategies for Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIT Director Sudhakar Yedla today told a press conference here that besides strengthening the existing inter-disciplinary research centres such as water resources management centre and iDream, the NIT Srinagar is developing more centres in the areas of energy and environmental research, nano science and technology and tribology.

The NIT director said they were putting efforts to develop niche areas of work considering and converting the special climatic and geographic conditions to their unique strength.

The Director said that the institute has been faithfully implementing the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) for the past three years, and the changes brought about by the NEP can be categorised into “curriculum and governance” aspects.

“One of the major changes to the curriculum includes the restructuring of all B.Tech programmes, which took effect in 2023. The Credit system has also been rationalised, reducing the minimum number of credits required for the award of a B.Tech. degree to 160. This change provides the students with much-needed space for experiential learning,” he said.

He further elaborated that, as part of the undergraduate curriculum restructuring, the institute offers certain mandatory non-credit courses, including Human Values and Professional Ethics, Health and Wellness, and Foreign Languages.

“In another significant development, NIT Srinagar has started implementing the multiple entry and multiple exit system at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. We are among the first institutions to implement this system in the entire country,” he added.

The Director also mentioned that in a move to give flexibility and academic mobility to the students, NIT Srinagar has initiated the system of Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) in the National Academic Depository (NAD), and students from the 2022 batch have been registered on the ABC. “Their IDs have been generated, and certificates of B.Tech pass-out batches of 2018 and 2019 have been uploaded on NAD,” he stated.

Another important change in the curriculum structure is that NIT Srinagar has adopted the concept of digital learning, allowing students to opt for online courses like SWAYAM, NPTEL, etc., accounting for a maximum of 10 credits during their B.Tech. programme. “Among other initiatives under the NEP, efforts are being made to offer various courses in a hybrid mode, introduce interdisciplinary courses in thrust areas, and promote institute-industry collaborations,” he said.

He said that the Institute has also adopted Ph.D. regulations in line with NEP-2020. Direct Ph.D. admission after a bachelor’s degree has been introduced. “Student mobility across institutions is one of the important components of the NEP. Implementing this in its true spirit, NIT Srinagar has signed MoUs with IIT Delhi, IT Hyderabad, and ITT Jammu, and NIT Srinagar students have gone to these institutions to carry out coursework and thesis work,” he explained.