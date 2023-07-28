Div Com visits Paddar, inaugurates various pilgrim facilities

Excelsior Correspondent

Kishtwar, July 28: In light of the ongoing Machail Mata Yatra 2023, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today along with Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmed Poswal, visited Paddar area and officially inaugurated various facilities meant for Yatries including the first of its kind 30 KW hybrid solar power plant at Machail, luxurious mushroom tents and the Saphire guest house specifically intended to accommodate pilgrims during the Yatra.

ADC Kishtwar, Inderjeet Singh Parihar, SDM Paddar, Arun Kumar Badyal, CEO Kishtwar Development Authority, Dr. Rishi Kumar Sharma, Tehsildar Atholi, Satish Rana, SDPO Paddar, Manoj Kumar, DDC member Paddar, Hari Krishan Chauhan,Incharge Machail Mata Yatra Cell Lovemeet Kotwal, and other PRIs, among others, also accompanied the Divisional Commissioner.

The first-of-its-kind 30 KW hybrid solar power plant at Machail has been set up to augment the electricity needs at the Machail Mata Bhawan, and its peripheral area, ensuring proper illumination and safety for the Yatris during the Yatra.

At Machail the Div Com Jammu also took the opportunity to pay obeisance at the Machail Mata Bhawan, assessed the arrangements in place, and offered prayers for peace, prosperity, and overall development in the Union Territory besides interacted with pilgrims.

Div Com inaugurated the Sapphire Guest House at Gulabgarh, which, along with the mushroom tents, will collectively accommodate pilgrims with a luxurious experience.

He also inspected the Machail Yatri Bhawan at Gulabgarh and directed the concerned executing agencies to expedite the leftout work.

On this occasion, Div Com Jammu extended congratulations to the people of Paddar for the inauguration of these assets, as these assets will significantly enhance the convenience and successful conduct of the Yatra in the region, further promoting religious tourism.

He emphasized that these new assets will also boost local infrastructure, contributing to the overall developmental momentum of the area.

Div Com also conducted a comprehensive review of other essential facilities, including water and electricity supply, sanitation, chopper services, accommodation, transportation, security, and various other amenities for the pilgrims.