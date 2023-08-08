Chief Secretary Flags Off Tiranga Rally In Srinagar

Administers Panch Pran pledge under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’

SRINAGAR, Aug 8: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today flagged off a Mega Tiranga Rally here at Bakshi Stadium as a prelude to the celebration of 77th Independence Day Celebrations under “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Ajaz Asad were also present during this event.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary also administered Deep Dive Panchpran Pledge under Meri Maati Mera Desh to all the participants.

The mega rally was organized by District Administration Srinagar in collaboration with Department of Youth Services and Sports which was participated by more than a thousand school students from different educational institutions of Srinagar.

Speaking during this event the Chief Secretary maintained that such events are befitting for the occasion these are held for. He made out that these activities would inculcate the true sense of patriotism about the nation in younger generations.

He further added that such activities are also going to give us the necessary momentum to realise the goals of ‘Viksit J&K’ besides being precursor to regain our lost glory and greatness. He observed that India as a nation was an economic and cultural superpower which it is on the way to regain by first changing the line of thinking of our people.

The rally started from the premises of Bakshi Stadium and proceeded thought Lal Ded Hospital, Lal Mandi, Wazirbagh and culminated at the premises of Directorate of Youth Services and Sports Srinagar Kashmir.

Later on the Chief Secretary also visited Lal Chowk and took stock of the projects taken up under Smart City Mission. He made out that these projects on completion would add to the beauty and aesthetics of this city.

He said that along with the eastern side of the Riverfront and the cycle track along the Foreshore Road the city would look in a different avatar before the Independence Day. He said that the people of the city would have a different experience to cherish once these projects are dedicated to public.