BSF Chief Reviews Security Situation Along International Border In J&K

Jammu, Aug 8: BSF Director General Nitin Agrawal on Tuesday visited the International Border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir and was briefed about the alertness of the troops to thwart drone and smuggling activities from Pakistan, an official said.

Agrawal arrived at the Jammu frontier headquarters of the force on Monday on a three-day visit to review the security scenario along the International Border in the Union Territory, a BSF spokesperson said.

The BSF chief was given a detailed presentation covering all critical aspects of border security and domination along the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC) at the Jammu frontier headquarters by Inspector General of the force’s Jammu frontier D K Boora on Tuesday morning, he said.

During his visit to Samba, the BSF DG was briefed about the recent threats being faced by the personnel of the force, ranging from tunnelling and cross-border smuggling by Pakistan-based elements.

Two Pakistani intruders were shot dead by the BSF in two separate incidents in the Ramgarh sector of Samba and the Arnia sector of Jammu on July 25 and 31, respectively.

Over four kg of heroin and some Pakistani currency were recovered from the slain intruder in Ramgarh.

“A special emphasis has been given to drone threats posed by Pakistan from across the border,” the spokesperson said, adding the director general of the BSF was also shown the all-round domination strategy of the force on the International Border.

He said that in the evening, Agrawal took part in a ‘Prahari Sammelan’ and lauded the Jammu frontier for maintaining the highest degree of professionalism in dominating the border effectively.

The director general also interacted with jawans on the ground and praised them for their dedication and professionalism, the spokesman said. (Agencies)