Chief Secretary directs a complete shift of 178 services to online mode, by June 15

Asks IT Deptt to integrate them with Rapid Assessment System to seek public feedback; assess public satisfaction

Appeals to the public to share their feedback in large numbers and strengthen the participatory model of governance

SRINAGAR, JUNE 8: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, today chaired a meeting with the concerned Administrative Secretaries to review the implementation of the Rapid Assessment System (RAS) in Jammu and Kashmir and the nature of feedback being received.

Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, Commissioner/ Secretary, Revenue Department, Commissioner/ Secretary, Social Welfare Department, along with Administrative Secretaries of the departments of Information Technology Department, Planning Development and Monitoring Department, and Administrative Reforms Inspections and Trainings Department attended the meeting.

It was informed that a total of 178 online services of 23 departments are being taken up for integration with the Rapid Assessment System (RAS) which provides a trigger-based digital reach out to citizens seeking their feedback on the quality of services availed by them. 55 of such services have already been up taken for seeking public feedback.

The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir ranks first amongst the UTs and second amongst States in the RAS integration of services. The initiative has so far sent approximately 3.30 lac communications to the citizens over the past five months, for evaluating their experience and quality of services availed through different government offices.

To further facilitate ease of service in various government offices, the Chief Secretary directed a complete switch over of 178 services to online mode by 15th June 2022. The IT Department was also asked to link all online services with respective timelines as prescribed under the Public Service Guarantee Act (PSGA).

The Chief Secretary further directed the concerned departments to raise awareness among the general masses on digital services while extending required assistance to the service seeker. This is a major impetus to the Digital Jammu & Kashmir programme aimed at providing end-to-end digitized services to all its citizens with an in-built feedback mechanism.

Reviewing the range of services integrated with the RAS so far, Dr. Mehta directed integration of all identified 178 services by 15th June, 2022, besides the introduction of the IVRS mechanism in addition to the existing SMS-based feedback facility for reaching out to the maximum number of service receivers.

Moreover, it was observed that in response to the 3.30 lac reach outs through RAS, a marginal 10,675 feedbacks were received. Referring to the feedback as a pillar of support in participatory governance, Dr. Mehta appealed to the public to enthusiastically participate by sharing their feedback on wide-range of departmental services. “This will allow the Government to assess public expectations and identify areas requiring further improvements”, he added.

It was informed that the ‘Domicile Certificate’ service of the Revenue Department has received the maximum feedback/ response with 78% of users rating the quality of service delivery as “Good”. Moreover, 92% of applicants for ‘Marriage Certificate’ through the Revenue Department also voted their experience as “GOOD”.

Similarly, 82% of citizens who availed ‘Post-Metric Scholarship for Pahari speaking people’, 69% respondents for ‘IGNOAPS’ and 57% for ‘ISSS’ of Social Welfare Department rated the service as “Good”, whereas, 76% of the responses received for ‘Age Certificate’ and ‘Fitness Certificate’, 67% for ‘Physically Challenged Certificate’ services from the Health and Medical Education Department rated the services as “Satisfactory”. The services for issuing Birth & Death Certificates provided by H&UD Department and Customized Livelihood Scheme of Mission Youth also received positive citizen feedback.

However, services like Social Welfare Department’s Post Matric Scholarship for SC/OBC/EBC/DNT and Pension for victims of militancy; Fisheries Department’s Permission for Fishing; and Revenue Department’s Issuance of SC/ST Certificates revealed poor experience by the service seekers.

Reviewing the negative feedback on certain services, the Chief Secretary directed the departments to ascertain the cause of public dissatisfaction and immediately take remedial action, besides introducing innovative measures to enhance public approvals. He enjoined upon the concerned officers to undertake regular analysis of the quality of services being provided through RAS and take timely corrective interventions to raise public satisfaction with regard to their services.