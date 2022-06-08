Prez Ramnath Kovind to address IIM convocation at Jammu on Thursday

JAMMU, June 8: President of India Ramnath Kovind is arriving here on Thursday to address the Fifth convocation of Indian Institute of Management, Jammu.

IIM spokesman on Wednesday said that 5th Annual Convocation will be held on Thursday at the Convention Centre, Gulami Bagh, Canal Road, Jammu.

President of India Ramnath Kovind, will be the chief guest on the occasion and will be delivering the convocation address, he said.

The spokesman added that Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister and Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

Dr Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), and Ravi Kumar Narra, President, Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce (DICCI) will be the special guests on the occasion.

The event will be presided over by Dr Milind Kamble, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu. Prof B S Sahay Director, IIM Jammu will be presenting the Director’s report highlighting the achievements of the Institute, he said.

Prof Sahay, Director, IIT Jammu said, The convocation is a celebration of the graduation of students who earned their degrees with important learning during their MBA Programme, and the institute is keen on their live participation. We are very happy that President of India Ramnath Kovind has consented to grace the occasion and to address the graduating students.

A total of 214 students will be conferred with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degree this year. The main highlight of the convocation is that 77 female students will be awarded the degrees.

IIM Jammu will be conferring the Chairperson’s Gold Medal, Director’s silver medal, and Chairperson MBA Bronze Medal to the meritorious students for their scholastic performance.

On this occasion, the President will also inaugurate the diversity cell at IIM Jammu.

IIM Jammu has set high standards for outstanding value-based quality education, high-quality research, executive education, consultancy and strong corporate as well as international linkages, he said. (Agencies)