Chief Justice Inaugurates Court Complex, Legal Literacy Club At Gurez

BANDIPORA, Jul 15: Marking a significant milestone in the judicial infrastructure of district Bandipra, Chief Justice High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh today inaugurated New Court Complex at Gurez here.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi (virtually); Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, M.K Sharma; Principal and District Sessions Judge, Bandipora, Amit Sharma; Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Shayesta Nazir; Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad; SSP Bandipora, Lakshay Sharma; members of the Bar Association Gurez and representatives from the legal fraternity.

Addressing a huge gathering on the occasion, Chief Justice emphasized on the importance of robust judicial system in ensuring rule of law and safeguarding rights of citizens. Chief Justice added that the inauguration of the Court Complex at Gurez marks a significant step forward in enhancing access to justice for the people of the region. With the latest facilities and a dedicated team of legal professionals, the complex is expected to expedite the legal processes, reduce case backlogs, and provide timely justice to those in need, he said.

Justice N. Kotiswar Singh expressed his gratitude to district administration Bandipora, judiciary, and all stakeholders involved in making Court Complex at Gurez a reality. He emphasized that this infrastructure development is a testament to commitment to strengthening the justice delivery system and ensuring swift and fair resolution of disputes.

Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, in her address on the occasion said that Judiciary has always ensured justice to remote areas of the country and the visit of Chief Justice to Gurez for the inauguration of new court complex is one such example. She said that new court complex at Gurez will ensure delivery of justice to people of the sub division.

Principal and District Sessions Judge while speaking on the occasion, informed that newly constructed Court Complex boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including modern courtrooms equipped with advanced technology to streamline proceedings. He added that the complex also houses administrative offices, conference rooms, and a dedicated space for alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, providing a comprehensive framework to cater to the diverse needs of the legal community and the public.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, in his address, said that the newly constructed complex will serve as a symbol of justice and reinforce the commitment to providing efficient and accessible legal services to the people of Gurez.

After inaugurating the New Court Complex, the Chief Justice also interacted with members of Bar Association Gurez, local community and discussed various issues and concerns with them. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the legal community in Gurez and assured them of his unwavering support in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the judicial system.

Later, Chief Justice inaugurated Legal Literacy Club at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Dawar, aimed to empower young minds with essential legal knowledge and foster a sense of legal responsibility among them.

The Chief Justice also presided a legal awareness programme on Drug Abuse and Eradication of Drugs, which included informative sessions, presentations, skits and interactive discussions on various legal topics.

The Chief Justice in his address to students, advised them to stay away from the drugs in life at all cost and in any situation. He said that drug abuse is a big challenge in our society and we collectively need to raise voice against it and save our children and youth from this menace.