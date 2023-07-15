DC Srinagar Imposes Restrictions On High Court Bar Association Srinagar Elections

SRINAGAR, July 15 : Deputy Commissioner Srinagar on Saturday imposed restrictions on conduct of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Elections, citing breach of peace and disruption of public order.

According to an order, a spokesperson said that it has come to the knowledge JKHCBA has circulated a notice regarding the conduct of elections.

“I have perused the material facts of the matter placed before me and I am satisfied that there is an emergent situation which can lead to breach of peace and disruption of public order, if JKHCBA proceeds forward with the scheduled elections. Therefore, I, District Magistrate, Srinagar, by virtue of the powers vested in me u/s 144 CrPC direct that no gathering of 4 or more persons shall be allowed in the premises of District Court Complex Batamaloo or any other place for the purpose of conduct of elections till further orders,” reads the order.

It reads that SSP Srinagar has reported that during the meeting held on 13-07-2023 by Kashmir Advocates Association(KAA) at Court Complex Srinagar, members of another association under the nomenclature of JKHCBA entered into the Bar room and started shouting upon the members of KAA which led to scuffle between the two groups.

“Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar has highlighted that there is every possibility of internal rivalries between the two factions of the lawyers resulting into clashes between them. He has also cited in his report that JKHCBA is having past history of intimidation and provocation of other groups of the advocates which may lead to breach of peace in the instant matter.”

It added that SSP Srinagar has further stated that there are reports regarding activities of JKHCBA for forceful conduct of elections and the same may result into clashes between the above named groups.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar has asked Senior Superintendent of Police to ensure implementation of the order and that any violation by anyone of shall invite punitive action under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code, 1860. (KNO)