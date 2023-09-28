Chanakya Nat’l Award presented to 78 professionals

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 28: Jual Oram, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, and Vinod Zutshi, former Secretary of Tourism, presented the prestigious Chanakya National Award 2023 to 78 professionals from different fields of excellence, in New Delhi.

This esteemed award, recognizing both national and international achievers, was conferred upon the communication, branding, and media professionals, as well as young communicators.

Notably, among the awardees, 27 were women professionals, all of whom demonstrated outstanding achievements in their respective core functions.

This recognition took place during the recently concluded 17th Global Communication Conclave, jointly hosted by PRCI & PRSD, held in New Delhi.

These accomplished professionals have left an indelible mark in various domains, including corporate branding, marketing communication, media, PR, knowledge enrichment, relationship management, protocol management, photojournalism and participative learning.

Jual Oram, MP and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, emphasized the pivotal role of PR in facilitating social connections.

Vinod Zutshi, former Secretary of Tourism, GoI, shared insightful perspectives with the delegates and awardees at the Global Corporate Communication Conclave.

He underscored the challenges posed by the digital revolution and the disruptive impact of AI and Chat GPT on mass communication. Zutshi also articulated guiding principles for establishing greater trust in the digital realm.

Zutshi lauded PRCI and PRSD for instituting the ‘Chanakya’ Awards, which recognize excellence in public relations and mass communication. He expressed his delight at presenting these awards to deserving achievers at the event.

The conclave’s international significance was underscored by the presence of diplomats representing various countries. Notable attendees included His Excellency Ambassador of Mauritius and diplomats from Austria, Egypt, Israel, Switzerland, and the Philippines, highlighting the event’s global appeal.