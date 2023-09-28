10-day long Ganesh festival culminates with immersion ceremonies

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: Like other parts of country, the 10-day long Ganesh festival concluded across the J&K today with immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh in various rivers and canals by the devotees.

During the immersion ceremonies the idols of Lord Ganesh were taken in big processions on decorated vehicles by the devotees. They were singing bhajans and dancing to the drum beats enroute. The devotees dressed in colourful costumes performed Puja -Archana before immersion of idols in the rivers.

In Jammu immersion ceremonies were held in river Tawi, Ranbir and Tawi canals at various places by the devotees. Besides, the immersion ceremonies were also held in river Chenab at Akhnoor by the devotees. Earlier during last 10 days of festival Puja -Archana of Lord Ganesh was performed by the devotees across Jammu region. The people had erected big Pandals on which the idols of Lord Ganesh were installed for Puja. Besides, the idols were installed in homes by devotees for performing Puja. Large number of devotees thronged these Pandals to participate in the daily Puja and pay obeisance to Lord Ganesh who is considered the God of wisdom. Later the idols were taken for Visarjan in rivers on Ganesh Chaturdashi which is also known as Anant Chaturdashi. The day has a great religious significance for Hindus all over country.

As per the reports coming from Kathua, Samba, Reasi, Udhampur, Ramban and other areas the visarjan ceremonies of idols of Lord Ganesh were also held in different rivers by the devotees today.

As per reports hundreds of idols were immersed in rivers across Jammu region by the devotees today. The ten -day long Ganesh festival started on Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayak Chaturthi on September 19 with religious gaiety and fervor and culminated today.

During the festival Modaks a kind of sweets which is considered to be favourite to Lord Ganesh were distributed among the people.

10 -day long Ganesh Chaturthi Mahotsav concluded at Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Gandhi Nagar with immersion of idols of Lord in river Chenab today.

As per the statement of the Trust the celebrations started on September 19 under the chairmanship of Gulchain Singh Charak former Minister and president of the Trust by installing a Murti of Lord Ganesh in the temple premises and it culminated today with taking out of a Shobha Yatra to Akhnoor for immersion ceremony in river Chenab.

Ganesh Mahotsava celebrations concluded at Shri Baba Lal Dayal Jee Temple, Last Morh, Gandhinagar today and majestic idol of Lord Ganesha was bid adieu at Chenab river near Akhnoor for immersion.

The devotees in large number thronged to pay obeisance to Lord Ganesha at the Temple and also accompanied the religious procession.

The special Pooja was performed with great devotion by president Naresh Sadhotra and Pandit Naresh Shastri along with the presence of all office bearers of committee including Pardeep Bali and Vijay Khajuria.

On this occasion, Swami Haridyaa Nand Ji Maharaj also offered blessings to his devotees. He emphasized that Ganesha is worshipped before starting any new thing. Fortunate are those who spend their time in the worshipping Lord Ganesha. He said we should concentrate on worship of God.

All the members of Baba Lal Dayal Jee committee and other devotees performed Maha Aarti. The temple echoed with “Ganpati Bappa Maurya”. Langar was also arranged for the devotees.<

