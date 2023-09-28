Number of active militants decreased, efforts on to finish remaining: DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: Director General of J&K Police, Dilbag Singh has said that the presence of number of active militants in Jammu and Kashmir have decreased and efforts were on to eliminate the remaining.

Reiterating that Pakistan is the main source of militancy, he said that JKP & other security forces were committed to neutralise and uproot militancy from the Union Territory.

“Successful operations were conducted and will continue to eliminate the remnants of militancy. The security grid on the borders and within the hinterlands is alert and active to thwart nefarious designs of Pakistan backed anti national elements,” he said while talking to media persons on the sidelines of his day-long tour to the SKPA Udhampur & Subsidiary Training Center (STC) Talwara Reasi.

During the tour, the DGP interacted with trainee officers and Jawans and also inaugurated new buildings in these training institutes. He was accompanied by the IGP Hqrs/CIV Police Headquarters B S Tuti & AIG Training/Policy PHQ J S Johar.

He also inaugurated a double storey Kot building at SKPA Udhampur and a Conference Hall at STC Talwara. Officers present on these occasions were Director SKPAU Garib Dass, SSP Udhampur Dr Vinod Kumar, Deputy Directors of SKPAU Rajinder Gupta, Sheikh Zulfikar Azad & Rajesh Kumar Bali, Principal STC Talwara Jameel Ahmad, SSP Reasi Amit Gupta, SSP R C Kotwal & other staff of SKPAU & STC Talwara.

Addressing 65 DySP trainee officers at SKPA Udhampur, the DGP advised them to train hard & learn as much as one can. “Focus on your work, don’t worry about people who would try to bring you down. You are now part of a force which has an unparalleled legacy of martyrdom” he said.

Referring to the Kokernag encounter, the DGP said that we have to work on how to respond better so that loss of security forces lives is avoided. Sharing his past experiences, Singh said: “As you will progress in life you will remember your previous stints. All you have to do is to work with passion, dedication & professionally. You have to have synergy, camaraderie with your jawans & colleagues besides with other forces.”

The DGP said that during the last few years we have tested ourselves to the optimum and have overcome obstacles resulting in the changed situation adding that J&K Police along with other security forces are holding ground & have control over all the areas. We have ensured that rule of law is applied to stone pelters and instigators whoever they may be, he added.

Urging trainees to ensure holding of the ground, the DGP said that they have to deal with anti national and anti social elements strictly while taking care of the common people. He said that in a region where terror used to prevail, JKP alongwith SFs ensured security and safety of common people whose support & cooperation is utmost important for the UT’s peace. He emphasized upon trainees to develop compassion as an essential element for own personnel & for the people they serve adding that Police officers should be confident about their efforts & intentions and taking decisions on ground in the interest of the administration.

Regarding the training of personnel, the DGP said that Police Headquarters is more focused providing specialized courses on cyber crime investigation & counter measures & tactical aspects. Directing for organising modules on specialized crimes, the DGP said that more specialized training courses are the need of the hour for cracking the modern cyber crimes. He advised for learning basic investigation skills for improving conviction rate of NDPS & UAPA cases. He exhorted lady officers to strive for studying cyber crime, crime against women and children. He emphasized upon officers to be tech savvy while exploring technologies in policing methods for solving problems.

At STC Talwara, addressing the darbar of Border Battalion trainees, the DGP directed that while providing training to these trainees, special focus has to be on the modern day challenges on borders viz narco-terrorism, infiltration, drone droppings etc besides training them how to protect the people during any emergency on borders. He said that these trainees should be exposed to the modern day tools used to monitor the situation and other activities on borders.

The DGP said that with the day in and day out efforts of Jammu Kashmir Police and sacrifices of their fallen heroes, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are enjoying normal life, students are attending schools and other business activities are going on in full swing without any fear. “The bandh call culture has ended completely,” he added. He further said that the gallant efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police are being appreciated and acknowledged at every forum of the country adding that he feels proud leading this brave force. He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir want peace and they have understood the criminal folly of Pakistan which is trying to instigate the youth against their own people.

While complimenting the officers & staff of these training institutes, the DGP directed for providing best training courses to the trainees and assured that all possible assistance will be provided by the PHQ.