Permission granted for foreign tourists’ night stay in Hanle: Khan

Leh, Sept. 28: Leh Palace was adorned with festive decorations and a vibrant atmosphere today as it played host to a spectacular celebration of World Tourism Day by the Department of Tourism.

The event saw officials/officers of the Tourism Department, stakeholders, and participants from the tourism industry, local community members and Yuva Tourism Club members from the University of Ladakh.

The event was graced by the Commissioner/Secretary of the Tourism Department, UT of Ladakh, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan. The festivities began in the morning with the “Travel for LiFE pledge” which primarily focuses on adapting to a “planet-friendly lifestyle during everyone’s travel.”

The essence of celebrating this day was to make Ladakh free from pollution, symbolizing the spirit of unity and collaboration in the tourism sector. This was followed by speeches and presentations by key figures in the tourism industry, highlighting the importance of responsible and sustainable tourism practices.

One of the key themes addressed during the event was the revival of tourism in Ladakh. The speakers emphasized the need to promote responsible tourism, preserve the local culture and heritage, and maintain the pristine natural beauty of the region.

The Commissioner /Secretary, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan in his keynote address informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs, has granted permission for foreign tourists for night stays in Hanle. He conveyed that this decision will rejuvenate the tourism sector in the Changthang region and broaden the scope of tourist destinations in the UT. Further, it was informed that Martsemik & Sko Valley for tourism and trekking in the UT of Ladakh has been opened with the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In a momentous achievement for the Tourism Department, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India has announced Hemis Village, the entry from the UT of Ladakh, as the Best Tourism Village of India under the ‘Silver’ category. This is a testament to Hemis village’s outstanding charm and cultural richness. Further, the Department of Tourism has also been awarded by the International Centre for Responsible Tourism (ICRT) under the category ‘Diversity & Inclusion’ for the year 2023.

As part of the World Tourism Day celebration, a Heritage Walk also commenced from the historic Leh Palace and culminated at the Leh Main Bazar. The event witnessed the participation of the Commissioner/Secretary, Assistant Director (Tourism) Leh, and other officers from the Tourism Department – Leh, students, tourists, and stakeholders.