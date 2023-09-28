Khatana asks people to strengthen hands of Modi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: BJP MP Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana urged people to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for a prosperous and developed India.

Addressing a number of delegations here today, Gulam Ali Khatana said that during past nine years India has touched new heights in every field be it world scenario, economy, health, education, infrastructure development and most importantly corruption free governance. He said that youth is backbone of any country and India is proud of its young generations who following the call of PM Modi for Atma Nirbhar Bharat and startups have taken up the challenge and many new initiatives have become the success stories.

He said that youngsters should become job creaters and not job seekers.

A delegation of Saakshar Bharat Mission led by its president, Mushtaq Qadri complimented MP Gulam Ali for his continuous support and guidance to their problems.