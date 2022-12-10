Chairman LAHDC Leh, MP Ladakh meet Dalai Lama

Excelsior Correspondent

DHARAMSHALA, Dec 10: A delegation headed by Chairman/CEC, Adv Tashi Gyalson and MP Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal had a special audience with the 14th Dalai Lama at his residence in Dharamshala today.

The delegation comprised Dy Chairman, Tsering Angchuk, Executive Councillor for Minority Affairs, Ghulam Mehdi and the Executive members of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (Sham Region) led by its President, Tsewang Nurboo, Vice President, Morup Dorjey, and General Secretary of Sham Panchayat and Nambardar Coordination Committee, Phunchok Angchok.

The officials from Ladakh congratulated the Dalai Lama on the 33rd anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize to him. They also congratulated His Holiness on the recent conferment of the Gandhi-Mandela Peace Award as well.

An official memorandum was presented by the President LBA (Sham region) along with the Chairman LAHDC Leh and MP Ladakh requesting the Dalai Lama to visit and bless the people of the Sham region of Leh in particular and Ladakh in general during the summer months of next year.

According to a press release, Dalai Lama assured the delegation to pay his kind visit and bless the people of the Sham region in particular and the people of Ladakh at large.