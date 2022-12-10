NEP 2020 an instrument to change society: LG Mathur

Excelsior Correspondent

Leh, Dec 10: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, today attended the valedictory programme of the two-day conclave on National Education Policy (NEP) Implementation in UT Ladakh organised by the University of Ladakh at its campus at Taru Thang.

He distributed certificates to the students who took part in the three-month long foundation course in screen acting jointly organised by UoL and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

A draft of the four-year undergraduate curriculum framework based on NEP-2020 was also released on the occasion. A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Ladakh Skill Development Mission, University of Ladakh and various Sector Skill Councils for the introduction of skill/vocational courses, setting up of lab infrastructure, implementation of skill development programmes in colleges, ITIs and Government schools of Ladakh with a view to enhancing the employability of youth of Ladakh through various trainings.

Terming NEP-2020 as an instrument of changing society, LG Mathur emphasised that a lot of preparation is involved before the four-year undergraduate course is launched in Ladakh. He stressed the need for a periodical review to iron out glitches and to ensure that the students along with the teaching staff are both physically and mentally prepared for its implementation.

LG advised the University of Ladakh and Higher Education Department that a target may be fixed to provide certification to the skilled population of Ladakh and produce a degree holder in a skilled area to change the perception and psychology of the people to ensure that various trades get the respect they deserve.

He suggested that every single constituent college of University of Ladakh may have Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with other universities to seek help from outside to strengthen the education system and to get support for the credit system so that the University of Ladakh is at par with the best universities of the country.

He emphasised the need to make concerted efforts to upgrade the infrastructure and resolve issues of teaching/non-teaching staff to develop a platform for the overall growth and strengthening of the University of Ladakh and Higher Education Department.

LG Mathur stressed the need for an institutionalised mechanism through regular meetings with students to prepare the groundwork for the implementation of the four-year undergraduate courses in colleges in Ladakh.

Commissioner/Secretary, Higher Education, Padma Angmo, stated that every youth should be skilled and certified in Ladakh as a part of Ladakh Skill Development Mission. She highlighted the target of NEP 2020 to achieve 50% gross enrolment ratio by 2035.

Director, FTII Pune, Prof Sandeep Shahare, informed about various courses provided to them to aspiring artists and filmmakers from Ladakh. Calling Ladakhi youth talented, he stressed the need to nurture and provide exposure to them.

A film prepared by FTII students who took part in the foundation course was screened during the event.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor, University of Ladakh, Prof SK Mehta welcomed the guests while Director, College Affairs, Prof Sameena Iqbal, gave the vote of thanks.