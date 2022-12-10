Coordination Committee of PDD employees projects issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 10: The Coordination Committee of J&K Power Employees Unions today urged upon the higher authorities in the PDD to conduct DPC of all the cadres of the Non-Gazetted employees in the department and regularize all the electric employees of the PDL/TDL in J&K.

Addressing a joint press conference here today, the heads of various organizations including- Provincial Power Employees & Workers Union (PPEWU), J&K Electric Employees Union, Draftsman Diploma Holders Association (J&K), TDL/PDL Employees Union, ITI Diploma Holders Union and Linemen Union Jammu Province, accorded full support to the Coordination Committee, and strongly pleaded to take up the issues of the Electric employees (NG) with the higher authorities for the early resolution.

Jasbir Singh, president ITI Diploma Holders Union said that several times the issues of the employees were taken up with the higher authorities but no satisfactory response has been received so far from the concerned officials. He said that the heads of all the organizations under Coordination Committee, have resolved to meet the higher authorities and strongly take up the burning issues of the NG employees of the PDD shortly.

They strongly demanded that DPC of Technician-III be conducted as the seniority list for the same has already been approved by the Chief Engineer JPDCL, issue regularization orders of PDL/TDL employees, upgrade Head Computers’ post to the rank of Gazetted Officer, exempt type test /computer test for secretariat level training, conduct DPC of all cadres, issuance of clarification of regarding uniform implementation of SRO 14 of 1996, SRO-225 of 1997 by providing functional pay scales with the SRO 381 of 1981 PDD rules, grant two and half days extra pay for NG staff, free electricity to PDD employees and settle issue of employees welfare fund and provide benefit to the aggrieved/ needy employees under welfare fund by handing over the control to the Managing Director/Chief Engineer.

Prominent of those present during conference included-Balbir Singh Jamwal, president Draftsman Association; Manjit Singh-president Provincial Power Employees & Workers Union; Kulbir Singh-president JKEEU Jammu Province, Yograj Chander head PDL/TDL Union, Gul Mohd Bhat- president Linemen Union and Deep Mehra-general secretary Coordination Committee of the Power Employees Unions.