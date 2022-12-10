Sheetal inaugurates Bal Vidyalaya in Panchayat Palli

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Dec 10: Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare, Sheetal Nanda, today inaugurated a model Anganwadi Centre ‘Bal Vidyalaya’ in panchayat Palli of Samba district established in collaboration with CSC e- Governance Services India Limited Ministry of Electronics & Information.

CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in collaboration with Social Welfare Department has established two Bal Vidayalaya’s (Pre School) one each in Anantnag and Samba under CSR.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheetal Nanda said that the Department of Social Welfare under pilot project adopted two Anganwadi centres, named as CSC Baal Vidyalaya, one in Anantnag and one in Samba district. “The idea behind this initiative is that Anganwadis centres are developed as educational centres for emotional and mental growth of the children apart from working as nutritional centres. The children will be facilitated with modern services such as Smart TV, Alexa Tabs, furniture, uniforms in these Bal Vidyalaya” added Commissioner Secretary.

Sheetal Nanda informed that special ECCE programme curriculum ‘Nannhe Kadam’ has been framed for imparting education to the children studying in these CSC Bal Vidhyalaya centres.

CSC Bal Vidyalaya is an initiative of CSC Academy and the fastest growing network of technology enabled preschools in rural India. It addresses playful and joyful learning for the children in the age group of 3 to 6 years. These preschools function completely in sync with the guidelines of NEP 2020 and NCF at three grade levels i.e. Nursery, LKG and UKG. Our vision is to inspire every child, especially in rural India, for overall growth through safe and inclusive technology enabled playful Early Childhood Care and Education.

Vivek Sharma, DG Social Welfare Jammu; Joginder Singh Jasrotia, PO Poshan; Deep Kumar District Social Welfare Officer; Shahid Mughal CDPO Vijaypur; Firdosa Akther, CDPO Purmandal and Shahnawaz of e CSE Governance India Limited were present on the occasion.